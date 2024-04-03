Lobster roll chain rolling into Midlothian's Winterfield Crossing

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fast-casual lobster roll chain is dropping anchor in Midlothian for its first Richmond-area location.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has signed on to open at 14213 Winterview Parkway in Winterfield Crossing.

The 10-year-old chain has 33 locations nationwide, including nine in the D.C. area and two in Virginia Beach. In addition to multiple variations of its namesake lobster rolls, Mason’s menu also includes clam chowder, lobster bisque, lobster mac and cheese, and seafood salads.

Lisa, Kevin and K.J. Stroud are the local franchisees for Mason’s. The jump into the restaurant industry is a change of pace for the wife, husband and son trio, who also own Powhatan-based asphalt and concrete company Pro-Seal Paving & Sealing.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.