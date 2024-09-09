Laid-off Richmond-area employees in limbo after LL Flooring reverses course

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an abrupt reversal just days after announcing it would go out of business entirely, LL Flooring may have a new lease on life thanks to an eleventh-hour deal with its founder and former CEO.

The bankrupt Henrico-based retailer on Friday said it struck an agreement for a “going-concern” sale to F9 Investments, a firm run by Thomas Sullivan, who founded LL as Lumber Liquidators 30 years ago.

