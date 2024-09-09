Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Laid-off Richmond-area employees in limbo after LL Flooring reverses course

LL Flooring’s headquarters at Libbie Mill Midtown
Richmond BizSense
LL Flooring’s headquarters at Libbie Mill Midtown. <br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
LL Flooring’s headquarters at Libbie Mill Midtown
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an abrupt reversal just days after announcing it would go out of business entirely, LL Flooring may have a new lease on life thanks to an eleventh-hour deal with its founder and former CEO.

The bankrupt Henrico-based retailer on Friday said it struck an agreement for a “going-concern” sale to F9 Investments, a firm run by Thomas Sullivan, who founded LL as Lumber Liquidators 30 years ago.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone