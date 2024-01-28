Watch Now
Musical tribute at Richmond school celebrates legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Living the Dream, Inc. along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted the three-hour concert, which featured performances of jazz, string and classical music, at MLK Middle School.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 13:52:53-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A musical tribute honored the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at a Richmond school named for the civil rights icon.

Living the Dream, Inc. along with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference hosted the three-hour concert, which featured performances of jazz, string and classical music, at MLK Middle School in the city’s East End Saturday.

The tribute also featured performances from the VUU Gospel Choir and the VSU Alumni Theatre Ensemble.

WTVR CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz served as the event's emcee.

