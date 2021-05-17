Where newest Little Free Library just opened in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Kiwanis Club of Richmond unveiled their newest Little Free Library Sunday on East Leigh Street.

The mini library is located in front of the Mckinney-Vento Center, which provides educational opportunities to Richmond students whose families are experiencing homelessness.

Organizers said they already saw several people dropping by to borrow books for children.

"Literacy, it's just so important,” Barbara Dickinson, with the Kiwanis Club of Richmond, said. “It opens up dreams, it opens up visions. It's just something that everyone can do."

The Kiwanis Club is hoping to install another free library for adults at the same site.

