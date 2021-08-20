Former Richmond news anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former Richmond news anchor, Lisa Schaffner, died unexpectedly at the age of 59, reported WRIC.

Schaffner worked at WRIC for 22 years, and was well known throughout the community as a well-respected broadcaster.

She later became the marketing director for the United Network for Organ Sharing.

Many of us at CBS 6 knew her personally, and will remember her fondly.