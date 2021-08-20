Former Richmond news anchor Lisa Schaffner dies at 59

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former Richmond news anchor, Lisa Schaffner, died unexpectedly at the age of 59, reported WRIC.
Schaffner worked at WRIC for 22 years, and was well known throughout the community as a well-respected broadcaster.
She later became the marketing director for the United Network for Organ Sharing.
Many of us at CBS 6 knew her personally, and will remember her fondly.
"Lisa and I started at WXEX the same week in March 1986. Over the last 35 years, Lisa never changed in being an authentic, caring person. Her ability to communicate, both to the masses (on air) and one-on-one, was unique. I admire greatly her unlimited energy to make a difference in our Central Virginia community. Any nonprofit that reached out to her, she jumped in 100%. Her passion and love of life were contagious for anyone she came in contact. She loved people and they returned the favor. A tremendous loss for RVA."
-CBS 6 General Manager Stephen Hayes