RICHMOND, Va. — After starting out in 2021 selling only through its own website, a local beauty products brand has expanded its presence online and in the physical world. LipLoveLine made its brick-and-mortar store debut earlier this month at the D.C. outpost of retail chain Showfields, while also filling out its roster of online venues through deals with Urban Outfitters and Thirteen Lune. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

