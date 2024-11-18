Watch these Richmond fifth-graders give reporting a try for career day

RICHMOND, Va. — Students at Linwood Holton Elementary School got the chance to become journalists for the day recently.

CBS 6 reporter Joi Fultz visited the school for Career Day last week where four different fifth-grade classes learned the ins and outs of her career.

Then they got the opportunity to give reporting a try and sampled everything from interviewing someone to live reporting.

