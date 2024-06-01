The link between movement and mental health: 3 easy exercises

RICHMOND, Va. -- According to the National Institute of Health, 80% of people with serious mental illnesses are overweight or obese.

Mental health and obesity have a complex two-way relationship. People who are depressed are more likely to gain weight and weight gain can then trigger depression.

The problem is perpetuated because people who are depressed may not be motivated to get out of the house to move.

However, help and assistance can be on its way. That is because GYMGUYZ will come to you.

Adding movement to your life will help you get and stay healthy, fit and confident and ultimately improve your quality of life and mental well-being.

GeNienne got in a quick workout with Nathan, one of the personal trainers at GYMGUYZ in the West End. Watch the video above for three easy exercises to get us all moving that you can do in the comfort of your home.

Casey Wadkins, the owner of the franchise, said his certified personal trainers will bring the gym to you — and create a personalized workout plan to help you meet your goals.

