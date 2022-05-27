Virginia State Police issue endangered alert for teen believed to be in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police have issued a missing/endangered alert for a missing 15-year-old girl.

The James City County Police Department is looking for Lily Wrae Hubbard.

Hubbard is described as a white, 15-year-old girl. She is 5-foot-2 and around 130 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She also has a wine-colored birthmark on her right cheek.

She was last seen on Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. at her grandmother's home in James City County. She is possibly wearing tan/grey joggers, a black t-shirt and a hooded sweatshirt.

Hubbard is believed to be in the Richmond area and it is believed that she is no longer in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the James City County Police Department at (757) 566-0112.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.