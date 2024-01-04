Virginia teen dies while deer hunting

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- The community is grieving the loss of teenage hunter Lilly Lee Patman.

Patman died while deer hunting off Eggelstetton Road in Amelia County on December 29, 2023.

"When Conservation Police Officers arrived, Amelia County deputies and Amelia County EMS were already on scene," Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Bob Smet said.

Officers determined that the victim was engaged in deer hunting with a small group of fellow hunters. During the hunt, one of the members of the hunting party found [Patman], of Amelia Court House, deceased."

Investigators believe Patman died from a single gunshot wound.

The investigation into her death remained ongoing.

Patman family photo Lilly Patman

Patman previously attended Thomas Dale High School, Ignite Christian Academy, and Brightpoint Community College, according to her obituary.

"A devoted Christian, Lilly found solace and strength in her faith. She cherished moments spent with her family, being a source of unwavering support and love. Lilly was not only a loving sister but also the best friend to her three siblings, sharing countless cherished memories with them," her obituary read. "In her free time, Lilly found joy in various activities, such as working out, boxing, hunting, and fishing. She was an avid animal lover, always ready to lend a caring hand to any creature in need. Lilly had a creative side, enjoying digital arts and photography, and found relaxation in playing video games and listening to music."

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, January 6.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.