Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond raw bar Lillian Oyster Hall to open in Scott's Addition

Patrick Phelan.png
Richmond BizSense
Lillian Oyster Hall is taking a nearly 2,000-square-foot space along West Leigh Street.
Patrick Phelan.png
Posted at 7:55 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 07:55:40-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- As a multibuilding project in Scott’s Addition approaches the finish line, particulars about one of its restaurant tenants have been revealed. Lillian Oyster Hall is preparing to open at 3001 W. Leigh St., in the “Gem” building that’s part of the Scott’s Collection project by Capital Square that included 209 apartments and 5,900 square feet of commercial space across three buildings at 3001 W. Leigh St. and 2900 and 3000 W. Clay St.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone