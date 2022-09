FOLLY BEACH, S.C. -- CBS 6 Viewer Tammy Wiley and her family captured a wild weather video while on vacation in Folly Beach, South Carolina last week.

Tammy said her family saw a waterspout just before 3 p.m. on Thursday and started to record it.

Her sons, Aleksey and Sergey, were pretending to be meteorologists when they got a little more than they predicted — a lightning bolt struck the sand right behind the family.

Tammy said it was a very scary moment, but thankfully no one was injured.