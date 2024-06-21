How art helps these women in recovery walk a healing path together: 'We’re all sisters. This is a family'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The building at Willow Lawn is a long way from the Louvre and nowhere near the National Gallery, But inside this space masterpieces await.

Every week artists of all talent levels gather for an afternoon of creativity and camaraderie.

It is a combination that is changing and saving lives.

"There is a method to our madness. That is what we’re here today. To do some painting and escape what is going on in life," artist and instructor Jamie Wigginton said.

The women at The LightHouseRVA are walking a path of healing together as they navigate recovery from substance use disorder.

“We love to bring beauty to the community and art is the one way to do that,” founder Emily DuBose said. “We want everyone to feel that this is not a program. It is a place to come and take a deep breath.”

Alisha Allen has been battling addiction for years. In January, she was released from jail and is now setting a new course.

“It feels like calming. Releasing anxiety,” Allen said. “I’m six months clean since last month.”

The 34-year-old woman credits LightHouseRVA with infusing her life with happiness and confidence.

“Just makes me feel good,” she said. ”And it is unexpected. Even if I had doubts that I’m not a painter I don’t know what to do it's like, ‘Oh ok.”

“It is a beautiful thing for the women to come out and let their hair down with other women who empathize with them. Who know exactly what they’re going through,” LightHouseRVA volunteer Crystal Bennett said.

On this day, professional artist Jamie Wigginton with the non-profit Art for the Journey is helping these painters channel their inner Chihuly.

"The fun thing to see is them encourage each other. They’ll praise each other. They’ll complement each other. They might not get that the rest of the day,” Wigginton said.

Richelle Hall works with people in recovery.

As a woman who once abused illegal drugs, Hall knows firsthand the daily obstacles these women face.

“This is a safe place even for those who are artistically challenged,” Hall said. “All of us in this room are on the same journey. We’re all sisters. This is a family.”

Hall said in this environment she is not judged or shunned.

“How do you put a value on peace and serenity? It is invaluable,” Hall said.

LightHouseRVA also offers health and wellness classes, financial literacy training, and basic necessities like toiletries and clothing.

Wanda Jackson used crack cocaine for 30 years.

She never misses an art class because the volunteers and fellow women in recovery offer her - hope.

“It’s like walking into a room full of sunshine,” Jackson said. “When we come into this room we are somebody. And they help us to develop into a better person. Coming here makes me value me more.”

“That is a beautiful thing to watch as well to see the women who have been healthy for a long time can pore into the women who are just feeling like I can do this and they say ‘Yes you can,’” DuBose said.

The LightHouseRVA is a beacon shining the light on masterpieces in the making.

“We would have never thought to do this. We would have never picked up a paintbrush,” Jackson said. “Then like I said we get to take it home and show off our work no matter what it looks like. We’re proud of it.”

Click here to learn more about the LightHouseRVA or donate to this nonprofit.

