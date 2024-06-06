New-to-market childcare chain building from scratch in Innsbrook

RICHMOND, Va. -- Seeing the need for more childcare capacity in the area, a local family is bringing a new-to-market chain to Innsbrook.

Mandy and Shawn Dhingra are planning to open the region’s first Lightbridge Academy at 4916 Dominion Blvd., where it will offer daycare, preschool, kindergarten and summer camp programming.

Shawn and his father bought into the national chain as franchisees and the group is now constructing a two-story, 11,600-square-foot childcare center with an anticipated opening date of late 2025.

The facility, which broke ground in April, is being built on a 1.7-acre site. They purchased the formerly vacant property for $650,000 in 2022, according to online land records.

