Light the Night Walk celebrates 'survivors' and honors 'those we've lost'

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Nearly 800 people took part in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LSS) Light The Night Walk in Glen Allen Saturday.

The ceremony and one mile-walk around Innsbrook "celebrates, honors and remembers those touched by blood cancers."

White lanterns were held by survivors, red lanterns by supporters of the cause and gold lanterns were tributes to people who died of cancer.

Ashley Davis, the Campaign Development Manager for LSS Charlotte, said the turnout was wonderful.

"This evening means the world to the people in our community who have been touched by blood cancer and really any cancer," Davis said. "It's a night we celebrate survivors or current patients of cancer, we honor and remember those we've lost to this disease and we really celebrate our community's collective impact in the fight against cancer."

Officials said research by LLS and others has found some blood cancer patients do not get optimal protection from COVID-19 vaccination. As a result, they may continue to have heightened susceptibility to contracting and becoming ill from the virus.

This year's event raised more than $700,000, according to officials.

The Light the Night nationwide campaign has raised more than $1 billion since 1993.

The money raised helps fund research and helps patients living with blood cancers.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Greg McQuade returned as emcee and WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

