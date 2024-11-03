Light the Night Walk brings everyone together to 'celebrate, support and remember'

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- More than 500 people took part in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LSS) Light The Night Walk in Glen Allen on Saturday night.

The ceremony and one mile-walk around Innsbrook brings people together to "celebrate, support, remember those impacted by blood cancer," Rita Hicks, the Campaign Development Manager for LSS of Richmond, said.

White lanterns were held by survivors, red lanterns by supporters of the cause and gold lanterns were tributes to people who died of cancer.

"Everyone comes together and raises their lanterns together because cancer can be so isolating," Hicks explained. "And tonight, nobody is alone. We are all together, celebrating as one community."

FULL INTERVIEW: All about 2024 Light the Night Walk to 'celebrate, support and remember'

The money raised helps fund research and helps patients living with blood cancers.

"The primary areas where the money is going to go towards is going to be helping our current patients, providing them resources for their families, support resources, educational materials," Hicks said. "Maybe it's the nutrition app that we've developed to help them. It could also be maybe if a current patient is trying to determine, 'Can I pay my light bill, or can I buy my medicine?' They can reach out to LLS and say, 'Can you help?' And our answer is, 'Yes, we can absolutely help you.'"

This year's event raised more than $439,000, according to online totals, and the nationwide campaign has raised more than $1 billion since 1993.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Greg McQuade returned as emcee and the station is a proud sponsor of the event.

