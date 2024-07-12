VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Lifeguards are regrouping after a busy July 4th holiday weekend. As the second half of summer kicks off, they're reminding parents to keep an eye on their children at the beach.

According to the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, Oceanfront lifeguards made 16 rescues helping 22 people over the weekend and 18 people had medical emergencies that went beyond first aid.

But the biggest number was the 166 lost children that lifeguards helped reunite with their families.

Dr. Michelle Arzubi-Hughes, a pediatric emergency physician at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters, said last month that summers get busy at the CHKD emergency department, which accepts patients from Virginia Beach to the Outer Banks.

WATCH: Oceanfront businesses rebuild after devastating fire 1 year ago

One year later: Oceanfront businesses rebuild after devastating fire

She advises parents to make sure they're watching their children to lower the chance of a water emergency happening.

“If it’s just you and your child, make sure you’re always an arm-length away, especially for toddlers. For the older ones, even if you know they’re a strong swimmer, think about the things that can cause danger. For example, I have 10½-year-old twin boys and they’re strong swimmers, but the moment they start roughhousing, I just stop it," said Dr. Arzubi-Hughes. "On the Oceanfront, I would say you have to be on top of your children all the time.”

Max McQuarrie, a Virginia Beach master firefighter who also works as a lifeguard, also says it's important for parents to talk with their kids before getting settled on the beach.

"Talk to your kids about what you see, the hotels you're around. Pick out landmarks. Every lifeguard stand down at the Oceanfront has a number on it. Show your kids. Tell them what the number is so that way if they do get lost, say hey we were near number seven or number 24," said McQuarrie.

In the event of a rip current, lifeguards say swimmers should try to stay calm, try to float and signal for help. If possible, they can also swim parallel to the shore to try and escape the current.