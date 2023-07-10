Watch Now
Grocery store to close Short Pump location

Posted at 9:40 AM, Jul 10, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Lidl is about to snuff out its Short Pump outpost, one of the original stores that blazed the German grocer’s trail into the Richmond market six years ago. The chain’s shop at 12151 W. Broad St. is scheduled to close July 16, according to signage at the store’s entrance. The 36,000-square-foot store anchors the commercial section of the GreenGate development near the intersection of West Broad Street and North Gayton Road. Other tenants include The Cocky Rooster, Cyclebar and Wong’s Tacos among others.

