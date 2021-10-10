LGBTQ history banner torn down at Powhatan High School 'upset' students, staffers

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Two students in Powhatan County are being disciplined after multiple videos from social media show them tearing down a banner displaying LGBTQ history on Thursday.

Powhatan County Schools Superintendent Eric Jones said the incident upset many students and staffers.

"These incidents caused a substantial disruption in the learning environment yesterday with many students and staff upset," Jones wrote. "After reviewing the incidents and the impact it had on the learning environment at school, the PHS administration decided not to put the banner back up."

But some students said that sends the wrong message.

"And just like every other club does, and every other group does, and every other month does, the LGBTQ community deserves access to a display," student Alexander Campbell said. "Because this is only an issue when it's a display regarding LGBTQ issues."

Jones said the principal made the decision not to rehang the banner, which highlighted important dates in LGBTQ history. He said the students who tore down the banner have been disciplined.

The superintendent also said he believes this was the first time a banner celebrating diversity was vandalized at the school.