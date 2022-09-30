Lewis Ginter to expand with $1.9M deal
Henrico County
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden plans to buy the adjacent Lakeside Baptist Church, in the foreground, for $1.9 million to expand its campus.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Sep 30, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- As Benjamin Franklin famously wrote, nothing is certain except death and taxes. Robert Jones would add a third certainty to life, one that has led to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s largest expansion since it opened in 1987. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
