Lewis Ginter to expand with $1.9M deal

Henrico County
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden plans to buy the adjacent Lakeside Baptist Church, in the foreground, for $1.9 million to expand its campus.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 13:35:55-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- As Benjamin Franklin famously wrote, nothing is certain except death and taxes. Robert Jones would add a third certainty to life, one that has led to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s largest expansion since it opened in 1987. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

