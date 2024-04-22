How does Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden grow? With a $31 million expansion.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two decades after its last major expansion, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is getting ready to grow again with a multimillion-dollar addition to its grounds and conservatory. The garden is formally breaking ground this week on a $31 million expansion that will nearly double the size of the centerpiece conservatory, add over 7 acres of new gardens, and renovate and incorporate a second lake on the property.
The two-year project also will expand its Kroger Community Kitchen Garden, allowing for more produce to be grown for regional food bank Feed More.
