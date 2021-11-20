Deputies ID driver killed in Mountain Road wreck

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash along Mountain Road Friday night.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Rhyne Lane for a crash at 10:55 p.m., according to Lt. James Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Volvo was traveling westbound on Mountain Road (Route 33) when it ran off the right shoulder of the roadway, over corrected and collided with a 2011 Hyundai that was traveling eastbound," Cooper said.

The driver of the Volvo, Lewis Daniel Pfuhl II of Glen Allen, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene, according to Cooper. No one else was in the vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai, who was the only person in that vehicle, was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, Cooper said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Lewis D. Pfuhl, II, and the injured driver during this difficult time," Cooper said.

Officials said investigators are still collecting information about the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.