Let's welcome Leland Pinder to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leland Pinder, who joined CBS 6 News team in August 2021, said he was excited to learn more about Central Virginia through his reporting.

"There's a good vibe here. I just gravitated towards it," he said about his decision to move to Richmond. "A 17-year-old me came here to visit VCU for a college visit. So I guess the idea has always been in the back of my mind. So the opportunity came up, I was going to pounce on it."

Pinder grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, and graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

He most recently worked at WIS-TV in South Carolina and sees working in local news as an important job.

"We have the ability to really just bring people together. And I like being a part of that. You have the chance to really help people understand each other," he said. "Whether that's across racial lines or gender issues or LGBTQ issues, even politics. We have the ability to bring folks together or at least just encouraged some understanding."

