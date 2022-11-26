60-year-old man killed, driver critically injured in Brunswick County crash, troopers say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a pickup truck is critically injured and his 60-year-old passenger is dead after a wreck in rural Brunswick County Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash involving a Chevrolet pickup around 1:45 p.m. on Manning Road just east of Western Mill Road, Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.

The driver of the pickup, 73-year-old Neil L. Jones, was headed west on Manning Road at a high rate of speed, according to Anaya.

"Jones entered a sharp curve and lost control of the vehicle, running off the road. Jones overcorrected the vehicle, crossed the lanes of travel and off the roadway striking an embankment," Anaya wrote. "Upon hitting the embankment, the vehicle struck several trees and a mailbox before coming to rest in the lanes of travel."

Sixty-year-old Lester L. Weaver, of the 1900 block of Western Mill Road in Lawrenceville, was the passenger.

He was was not wearing his seat belt and died upon impact, Anaya said.

Jones, who was also not wearing his seat belt, was medflighted to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

"There was no evidence of alcohol playing a contributing factor," Anaya said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.