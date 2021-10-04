Troopers: Driver killed in Brunswick roll-over wreck ran off road, hit tree

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers have released the name of a driver killed in a wreck in Brunswick County Sunday evening.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to a crash on Route 611 west of Route 662 at 5:55 p.m.

Forty-three-year-old Leslie Bruce House Jr. was driving an SUV when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, overturned and hit a tree, Anaya said.

House, of the 400 block of Clements Road in LaCrosse, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to Anaya.

He was not wearing his safety belt, officials said.

There is no word on what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.