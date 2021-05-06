Officials ID man killed in Richmond house fire that injured firefighter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 75-year-old man killed in a Richmond house fire that injured a firefighter last week.

Firefighters were called to a Northside home along the 3200 block of Delaware Avenue, off Meadowbridge Road, around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, April 30.

"Once on scene, they saw heavy smoke coming from the residence, which had evidence of what appeared to be hoarding inside," fire officials said.

Firefighters found Leroy Davis on the home's second floor and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The fire marked under control before 11:15 a.m.

Penny Robinson said she was one of the first people on the scene before fire crews arrived.

"I told them, somebody call 911, call 911," Robinson said. "That's when I ran down to see exactly what it was, and smoke was coming out from the house."

The owner of the home said he had only been gone for just an hour before coming back to the scene. Robinson said all she can offer now is prayers.

"His whole life is gone, is messed up," Robinson said. "Just that the neighbors would come together, the community would come together and help him and support him through this."

The cause of the fire, which started in a room on the home's first floor, was deemed accidental.