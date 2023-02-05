The touching reason a Virginia bridal shop 'really blessed' these brides: 'My heart is full'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — At Leora Bridal in Prince George County, dozens of glittery and glamorous gowns in all shades and styles, can make it hard to pick the perfect gown.

But didn't take long for Moriah Munoz long to say "yes" to the dress.

"This one topped all the others," she said, as she moved on to trying on veils.

WTVR

Her husband serves in the Army, now away on a training mission. They were married in December, but unable to have a ceremony at the time.

She is now counting down the days until she can reunite with her husband, and finally have the ceremony of her dreams this summer.

“When he does see me walking down the aisle, he’s going to love it and I’m so excited to show him," she said. "I’m so excited for him to come home, too. I know he’s going to love it."

Munoz said sometimes, however, the price tag for the perfect gown can prevent some military spouses from seeing themselves in the dress of their dreams. That is why on Sunday, Leora Bridal is giving away wedding dresses for free.

WTVR Kylie Hester

“To be able to alleviate that financial burden for a special day like this, bringing in these brides that have done so much for our country, is an amazing feeling," said Kylie Hester, the shop's owner. "Watching them in the dresses is even more exciting.”

Partnering with Brides Across America, a nonprofit giving away dresses to military and first responder families, eight future brides walked away from the shop with a free wedding dress.

WTVR

The group has donated more than 27,000 wedding gowns to give to families since its inception in 2008.

“To be able to give back like we have been able to give back today, that’s what it’s all about," Hester said.

Munoz was able to walk out with her perfect pick, free of charge.

“To know that people care about people who are serving their country and support their families, and make things happen for them as well, means a lot," Munoz said. "I just feel grateful and feel really blessed to have this opportunity because I know a lot of people don’t have this opportunity. I just feel really special and my heart is full of gratitude in this moment.”