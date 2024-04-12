Leonard Sledge leaving Richmond for Hampton: 'It's going back home for me'

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Leonard Sledge steps down in June after five years as Richmond’s economic development director, he’ll be returning to a job he’s held once before.

Sledge is leaving Richmond to become economic development director for the City of Hampton, a post he occupied from 2013 to 2017.

The move will be a homecoming in more ways than one. Sledge noted that Hampton is his hometown and he’s a graduate of Hampton City Schools.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s going back home for me, the city that I grew up in but also the city that I previously had the opportunity to serve as a director of economic development,” Sledge said Thursday.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.