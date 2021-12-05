Troopers ID man killed walking along Route 33 in Middlesex County

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. -- State police have released the name of the man killed walking along Route 33 in Middlesex County Saturday evening.

There was a 911 call about a person hit by a car at the intersection of General Puller Highway and Bob Hole Road just before 5:30 p.m., Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.

Offcials said a preliminary investigations found 42-year-old Leon Keyser, of the 800 block of Regent Road in Topping, Virginia, was walking westbound on Route 33 when he was hit by a Toyota Yaris.

Keyser died at the scene, according to Anaya.

The driver of the Toyota and her her juvenile passenger were not hurt, officials said.

Troopers said Keyser was wearing dark clothing and walking in the road when he was hit.

"No charges will be placed at this time," Anaya said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.