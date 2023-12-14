Community comes together to hand out free Christmas gifts in Petersburg. Here's how to get one for your child.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Lending Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization based in Central Virginia, will team up with more than a dozen other nonprofit organizations and businesses to help under-served children in Petersburg have a joyous Christmas.

Around 400 children are expected at Club 17 in Petersburg on Saturday. There they will receive donated gifts like warm clothes and toys.

"It is wonderful just to be able to see that we have community partners out here that are willing to go and work for the community and help the community that’s in need," Glenda Ruffin, with Sentara Community Care, said.

"It seems like the problem is getting a little bit worse," Charles Pender, with the Crossroads Foundation, said. "But we’re doing our part as a community and as a village. If we all come together, I think we can make a positive change here."

"It’s very hard to see those kids and those parents, you can tell that they’re people that really need the things that we provide for them," La Tisha Ellis, with Provide Offer Lift Rebuild (P.O.U.R) said. "The smiles are everything to me and the parents' faces. The parents are very appreciative."

Obediah Stith, who wears a Santa Claus outfit at the event every year, said he sees the good that's being done.

"What I found is that there are a lot of people that have that willingness and want to give," Stith said."Lending Helping Hands provides that vessel and I think that’s very important."

Lending Helping Hands says they are ready for when the doors open at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Children must be present to receive a gift.

