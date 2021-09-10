Remembering 9/11: 'The most significant national tragedy in my lifetime'

I was a middle school student when 9/11 happened.

I was at home that day as school was out for a teacher workday or something. I had no idea what had transpired that morning until my father called the house and asked if I'd watched any TV that morning, which at that point I had not.

I was certainly old enough to, on a somewhat surface-level, understand what happened. However, I don't think I fully grasped the gravity of 9/11 and its effect on our country and world until I was older.

It's hard to imagine how impactful and devastating it would be to experience that day but as an adult with a full understanding of the tragedy from the very beginning.

Undoubtedly 9/11 was the most significant national tragedy in my lifetime to date and one I will never forget.