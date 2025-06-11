Watch Now
What we know about the Lego Store coming to Richmond

People line up to enter a Lego store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
RICHMOND, Va. -- As its massive manufacturing facility in Chesterfield takes shape, Lego is continuing to build upon its local presence with plans for its first retail store in the region. The toymaker is looking to open a location of its Lego Store chain in a 3,700-square-foot store at Short Pump Town Center, according to documents recently filed with Henrico County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

