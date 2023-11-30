LEGO Group announces $1M in grants for greater Richmond region

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday, the LEGO group announced that they will be bringing $1 million in grant funding for six local nonprofit organizations that serve children and families across the Greater Richmond region.

The awards fulfill commitments made at the groundbreaking for the company's new state-of-the-art manufacturing site in Chesterfield County back in April.

The company says the grants will go to creating and expanding programming and initiatives to help kids from diverse backgrounds and abilities learn through play.

"Today we are pleased to extend our support for the greater Richmond community," said Carsten Rasmussen the Chief Operations Officer for the LEGO Group. "This new factory is a strategic addition to our global supply network that sets us up for long-term growth. Playing a meaningful role in the communities in which we operate and call home is an integral part of this strategy.”

The grants will go to the following:



Blue Sky Fund- Supporting STEM-based outdoor education and play-based opportunities for Richmond public school students through the Explorers program

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Richmond- Funding to advance Playful Pathways, a hands-on, skill-based program that empowers underserved youth through fun and engaging activities to inspire a love of learning and self confidence.

James River Association- Award increases access to immersive, hands-on outdoor education and play-based learning, bolsters organizational capacity to extend programming through new formats.

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden- Grant expands organizational capacity for youth and family engagement programs to reach early learners with playful learning experiences and increases access for more children from under resourced communities to participate in the summer camp program.

SOAR365- Grant furthers pediatric therapy program offering early intervention and outpatient therapy that incorporates play, literacy, and assistive technology to help children reach their potential.

YMCA of Greater Richmond- Funding supports Power Scholars Academy, an enrichment program that reaches at-risk students, combining academic enrichment, playful experiences, mentorship, and family engagement.

Lizabeth Skarloff, LEGO Group's Social Responsibility Director explained, "At the LEGO Group, children are our role models, and we express that not only through LEGO® play, but also through our work in local communities. We know that play is essential to children’s development of holistic skills, such as critical thinking, imagination, and problem solving, that enable them to thrive in a fast-paced world – today and in the future."

The most recent support adds to their previous efforts. In 2022, the LEGO Group provided $300,000 in support of the Children's Museum of Richmond and the Science Museum of Virginia.

