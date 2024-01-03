Watch Now
Lego begins operations at temporary packaging facility in Chesterfield County

BizSense
Posted at 6:29 AM, Jan 03, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- With a $1 billion manufacturing plant still in the offing in Chesterfield, Lego Group recently kicked off operations at a temporary product packaging facility elsewhere in the county.

The Danish toymaker is now up and running at 1600 Ruffin Mill Road, where it leases a 264,000-square-foot warehouse that handles the packaging of the company’s building-block kits.

The temporary center is a precursor to Lego’s plans to open a 1.7 million-square-foot manufacturing plant in the nearby Meadowville Technology Park.

The opening of the packaging facility also comes as Chesterfield provides clearer insight into incentives tied to the overall Lego project with a recent amendment to its existing grant agreement regarding the company’s efforts in the county.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

