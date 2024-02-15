Lego chooses local GC to build its massive factory in Chesterfield, delays start date

RICHMOND, Va. --Lego has tapped a local general contractor to help oversee construction of its massive manufacturing facility in Chesterfield.

The Danish toy giant confirmed that Richmond-based firm Hourigan will build the $1 billion factory complex through a joint venture with Kentucky-based contractor Gray.

Lego said it expects work to kick off later this year on the construction of what will eventually be 1.7 million square feet across 13 buildings in Meadowville Technology Park.

The Chesterfield campus will manufacture Lego bricks and package boxed sets, as well as be home to offices and warehouse facilities. The company plans to hire more than 1,760 employees for its Chesterfield plant over a 10-year period.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.