Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Lego chooses local GC to build its massive factory in Chesterfield, delays start date

lego-factory-rendering-ground-breaking-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
lego-factory-rendering-ground-breaking-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:24 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 06:24:16-05

RICHMOND, Va. --Lego has tapped a local general contractor to help oversee construction of its massive manufacturing facility in Chesterfield.

The Danish toy giant confirmed that Richmond-based firm Hourigan will build the $1 billion factory complex through a joint venture with Kentucky-based contractor Gray.

Lego said it expects work to kick off later this year on the construction of what will eventually be 1.7 million square feet across 13 buildings in Meadowville Technology Park.

The Chesterfield campus will manufacture Lego bricks and package boxed sets, as well as be home to offices and warehouse facilities. The company plans to hire more than 1,760 employees for its Chesterfield plant over a 10-year period.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone