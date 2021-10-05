Tickets to see Legendary Santa go on sale soon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Legendary Santa will be landing his sleigh at the Children's Museum of Richmond before you know it, and tickets to see him will go on sale very soon.

Museum members will have early access to tickets starting Oct. 18. The rest of the tickets will go on sale Nov. 1.

Like last year, there won't be any walk-up visits available in an effort to limit capacity and keep everyone safe.

Tickets will be for timed slots and virtual visits. Once it gets closer to Santa's arrival, the museum will determine whether or not masks will be required based on Virginia Department of Health guidelines.

Virtual visits will consist of a 10-minute live, personalized visit with Santa for up to six individuals.

Discounted tickets will be available for families who present their SNAP EBT card, EBT App, or WIC card and all tickets include a free emailed photo.

The Fawn Shop at the Children's Museum Downtown, where children can go shopping by themselves for holiday gifts, will be open this year from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

More details about visiting the Legendary Santa can be found here.

