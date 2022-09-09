Developer tweaks plan to preserve more of Richmond brewery's legendary view
Avery Hall partner Brian Ezra said they went into the redesign prioritizing the downtown view, while “understanding it’s difficult to get everything you might want.”
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 09:37:54-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- The developers planning a nine-figure project in front of Legend Brewing Co. have gone back to the drawing board with the brewery’s well-known skyline view in mind. Avery Hall Investments, the Brooklyn-based firm that’s under contract to purchase nearly 3 acres of riverfront land at 301 W. Sixth St. in Manchester, has tweaked its plans for the site. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.