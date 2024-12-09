Why Legend Brewing Co., Richmond’s oldest continuously operating craft brewery, plans to stay put for now

RICHMOND, Va. — Lovers of the Legend Brown Ale, rejoice: Richmond’s oldest continuously operating craft brewery plans to stay put for the foreseeable future.

Legend Brewing Co. made headlines in March when it put its Manchester headquarters, brewery and pub up for sale. But citing a lack of interest, aside from a few informal conversations about the 1.3-acre property, the brewmeisters over at Legend believe they’ll stick around for a bit. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

