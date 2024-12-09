Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why Legend Brewing Co., Richmond’s oldest continuously operating craft brewery, plans to stay put for now

Legend Brewing.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Legend’s been in the heart of Manchester for nearly 30 years.
Legend Brewing.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Lovers of the Legend Brown Ale, rejoice: Richmond’s oldest continuously operating craft brewery plans to stay put for the foreseeable future.

Legend Brewing Co. made headlines in March when it put its Manchester headquarters, brewery and pub up for sale. But citing a lack of interest, aside from a few informal conversations about the 1.3-acre property, the brewmeisters over at Legend believe they’ll stick around for a bit. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone