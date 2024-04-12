Watch Now
With its land up for sale, Legend Brewing in talks to sell recipes and other assets

Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 12, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Legend Brewing Co. is attracting suitors for more than just its real estate holdings.

Since putting its Manchester brewery and restaurant complex on the market last month, the region’s oldest beer maker has been in discussions with a handful of its local competitors to potentially sell some of its business assets, including its recipes.

Dave Gott, Legend’s vice president of operations, said that nothing has been finalized. He added that Legend is still considering keeping the business going on its own but that several breweries from around Central Virginia have expressed interest in buying certain parts of the business.

