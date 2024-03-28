Legend Brewing puts Manchester property up for sale

RICHMOND, Va. -- Legend Brewing Co. has put its Manchester real estate up for sale, leaving the future of Richmond’s oldest brewery up in the air.

Its headquarters, brewing hub and 1.3-acre parcel at 321 W. Seventh St. hit the market in recent days. The property is being marketed as a potential mixed-use redevelopment opportunity. Berkadia’s Drew White, Carter Wood and Cole Carns have the listing, which doesn’t include an asking price.

Dave Gott, Legend’s vice president of operations, said that the brewery absolutely plans “on trying to keep the (Legend) brand out there,” but that the company is unsure what the future holds.

“We’re keeping all options open at the moment,” Gott said.

