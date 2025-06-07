Veterans process 20 years of military conflict through Legacy Ruck and Roll at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 240 veterans and service members gathered at the Virginia War Memorial for the second annual Legacy Ruck and Roll event.

The 3-mile walk on Saturday honored lives lost in service while bringing together families affected by military sacrifice.

"We are honored to have you all with us today to come together to remember and connect and honor those who have served and sacrificed for our nation," said Sarah Geisen.

For many veterans present, the more than 20 years of conflict still feel like yesterday.

"Whether it's been 20 years or 1 day, these dates have profound significance," Geisen said.

The event allowed veterans to process their experiences through movement along a course from the war memorial around Belle Isle.

"All of us are going to contribute to something that will hopefully last longer than all of us," said Ben King, the Virginia War Memorial's Director of Operations.

The walk included four stations representing key moments: the 9/11 attacks, the War in Afghanistan, the Iraqi conflict and the Kabul Airport bombing at Abbey Gate.

"Don't skip the hard stuff. That's where resiliency comes from," King said. "It comes from the courage to interact with the hard stuff."

Ryan Misero, a 29-year veteran, reflected on those honored during the event.

"These are the men that we honor on days like today. Some of them were physically lost on the battlefield," Misero said. "But sadly, a lot of the other ones were physically lost on battlefields they couldn't leave behind."

Donald Swanner shared his combat experience.

"I was fighting for those individuals on my left and my right. We fought for our lives and unfortunately, not all of them survived," Swanner said.

The event supported families of fallen heroes, including Kristy Chamblin, whose daughter, Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, was among 13 American service members killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal.

"She made a choice that day just like every service member makes a choice every day," Chamblin said. "And she chose to be the one that showed up," Chamblin said.

While Chamblin said she was "beyond proud" of her daughter's sacrifice, she would "give anything to have her back."

The Legacy Ruck and Roll reminded participants that their burden of service and sacrifice is shared.

"It's amazing to be around veterans and Gold Star Families and a lot of people who experienced tremendous loss," said Rebekah Edmondson, who served in the Army for 10 years. "But being here together today makes you appreciate the community that you've gained in its place."

