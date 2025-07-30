Danville City Councilman set on fire, suspect in custody

DANVILLE, Va. — A Danville city councilman was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire at work.

Lee Vogler, 38, was attacked around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Main Street, according to Danville police.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Witnesses told police a man entered Vogler's workplace, confronted him, and doused him with a flammable liquid.

Andrew Brooks, the publisher and owner of Showcase Magazine, said Vogler was attacked at the magazine’s office.

The man “forced his way into our office carrying a 5-gallon bucket of gasoline and poured the gasoline on Lee,” Brooks said in a social media video.

The confrontation continued outside the building, where the man then set Vogler on fire.

Police quickly located and stopped the man's vehicle several blocks from the scene.

Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, of Danville, was taken into custody without incident.

Hayes and Vogler knew each other, according to investigators, and the attack stemmed from a personal matter unrelated to Vogler's position on the Danville City Council or any political affiliation.

"This type of senseless violence has to stop,” Brooks said in the social media video. “You do not have the right as a human being to get upset with someone enough to lash out and attempt to harm them in any way, much less this way."

The Danville Fire Department and Danville Life Saving Crew responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care before Vogler was airlifted.

Police indicated information about charges against Hayes will be forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

