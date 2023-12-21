Watch Now
Ledbury pivots the bulk of its Richmond-based clothing business

Ledbury
Ledbury co-founders Paul Watson, on left, and Paul Trible. <br/>
Posted at 6:27 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 06:27:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Around this time last year, most of Ledbury’s sales were button-down shirts and other clothes fully concocted by the company’s team. But these days, most Ledbury packages landing on customers’ doorsteps are filled with garments the customers themselves had a hand in designing.

The local menswear company is underway on a new chapter in which customizable clothing largely drives its revenue. Ledbury co-founder Paul Trible said recently the sales split is about 80-20, with items from the company’s so-named made-to-order program making up the larger share.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

