RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond menswear brand is ready to try on something new after six years in the Arts District. Ledbury expects to shutter its store at 315 W. Broad St. at the end of the year. The company plans to reopen its brick-and-mortar store elsewhere this spring, though it hasn’t inked a lease yet, CEO Paul Trible said in an interview Tuesday. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

