Lebanese Food Festival returns to Central Virginia for 39th year

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Lebanese Food Festival returned to Central Virginia this weekend to celebrate bringing the community together to honor Lebanese culture for almost four decades.

Saint Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church on Sadler Road is the site of the 39th Lebanese Food Festival.

And hundreds of guests braved the rain to enjoy traditional Lebanese dances, music, and of course food. Large tents and indoor eating areas were also put up so guests could enjoy all the food that is prepared by hand.

"Even though we have thousands and thousands of people, we treat you just like you were in our house for Sunday dinner," explained Sandra Joseph Brown to CBS 6. "And there is no exception when we make our 50,000 hand pies, we make them as if you were eating at our table. And you can tell by the response that people keep coming back."

The Lebanese Food Festival runs through Sunday.

