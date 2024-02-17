Leaking underground propane tank found at Virginia home before deadly explosion

STERLING, Va. — When firefighters arrived at a home in a Washington, D.C., suburb to investigate a report about a gas smell Friday night, they discovered a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence.

WUSA Deadly home explosion in Sterling, Virginia

A short time later, the house exploded and burst into flames, with multiple mayday calls coming from the firefighters trapped inside. Crews rushed in to try to rescue them from the debris that covered them, but one firefighter was killed and nine others were injured, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials said in a news release.

The origin and cause of the explosion is under investigation. Authorities did not say if they believe the propane tank leak caused the explosion.

WUSA Deadly home explosion in Sterling, Virginia

James Williams, assistant chief of operations, said the firefighters' injuries range from limited to severe. Two other people were also injured and treated at hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Williams described damage to the home in Sterling as “total devastation.”

“There’s a debris field well into the street and into the neighboring homes,” he said Friday during a news conference.

Sterling is located about 22 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

Home Explosion in Sterling Leaves One Firefighter Deceased, Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating. View this press release on our website: https://t.co/72f4cNUKUh@LoudounCoGovt @Chief600KJ @IAFF3756 pic.twitter.com/g0EBuk4TOX — 𝑳𝒐𝒖𝒅𝒐𝒖𝒏 𝑭𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒖𝒆 (@LoudounFire) February 17, 2024