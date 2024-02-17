Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Leaking underground propane tank found at Virginia home before deadly explosion

Neighbor: 'It was horrific; it looked like something out of a war zone'
One firefighter has been killed and nine others injured when an explosion in a Washington, D.C., suburb leveled a home where they were investigating a gas leak.
Deadly home explosion in Sterling, Virginia
Posted at 1:18 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 13:18:45-05

STERLING, Va. — When firefighters arrived at a home in a Washington, D.C., suburb to investigate a report about a gas smell Friday night, they discovered a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence.

Deadly home explosion in Sterling, Virginia
Deadly home explosion in Sterling, Virginia

A short time later, the house exploded and burst into flames, with multiple mayday calls coming from the firefighters trapped inside. Crews rushed in to try to rescue them from the debris that covered them, but one firefighter was killed and nine others were injured, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials said in a news release.

The origin and cause of the explosion is under investigation. Authorities did not say if they believe the propane tank leak caused the explosion.

Deadly home explosion in Sterling, Virginia
Deadly home explosion in Sterling, Virginia

James Williams, assistant chief of operations, said the firefighters' injuries range from limited to severe. Two other people were also injured and treated at hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Williams described damage to the home in Sterling as “total devastation.”

“There’s a debris field well into the street and into the neighboring homes,” he said Friday during a news conference.

Sterling is located about 22 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

Explosion at Virginia home kills firefighter, hospitalizes 11 others

Scripps News

Explosion at Virginia home kills firefighter, hospitalizes 11 others

AP via Scripps News
8:04 AM, Feb 17, 2024

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone