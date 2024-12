LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A group of Virginia students have collected more than 1,000 items to donate this holiday.



This is Louisa County High School's 19th annual holiday toy drive.

Sports Marketing students at the school go classroom to classroom collecting donations of books and toys. They also create posters and decorations.

Items from the drive will be donated to the Louisa County Resource Council on Dec. 6.

