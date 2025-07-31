Bullied Virginia girl's school supply drive helps classmates prep for success: 'This is exciting'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Dinwiddie County fourth grader is making sure her peers have everything they need to succeed this school year through a community-wide school supply drive.

Layla Eichenlaub, 9, started collecting backpacks, notebooks, and other essential items after witnessing classmates who didn't have adequate supplies.

"I just care about the people who don't have lots of school supplies," Layla said.

Provided to WTVR Layla Eichenlaub

Her mission began in second grade when she noticed a classmate in need.

"Because one day a boy at my school, in second grade, he had barely any school supplies," she said.

That day, Layla gave him one of her extra pencils. The experience sparked something in her.

Layla's mother, Claudia Rivera, explained to her daughter that not all families can afford necessary school items.

"I explained that not everybody is able to get the things that they need for the school year and just in general," Rivera said.

WTVR Claudia Rivera

The young student understands that children need numerous supplies to be prepared for class.

"We need scissors, glue, binders, paper, notebooks, calculators, pens, pencils, and markers," Layla said.

Beyond providing supplies, Layla hopes her efforts will help prevent bullying, something she has experienced firsthand.

"I've seen people get bullied at school a lot and I've actually gotten bullied before, and I know what it's like to be bullied," she said.

WTVR Layla Eichenlaub

This personal experience fuels her desire to help others.

"It makes me really want to help that person who's getting bullied because I don't like it when they get bullied and I don't think they like it when they get bullied," Layla said.

Her mother is impressed by her daughter's empathy and understanding.

"She's had a rough start in school, as far as bullying goes," Rivera said. "Unfortunately, some kids, it's hard, they get picked on, for various reasons."

Layla's Back to School Supply Drive has gained community support with local businesses hosting donation boxes. The collection continues until Thursday, Aug. 14, with distribution scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 16 at Painted Hive Co. in Petersburg.

"She wants to make the biggest impact that she possibly can and I love that about her, I love that for her," Rivera said.

Distribution Site:



Saturday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Painted Hive Co.

429 Third Street in Petersburg

Donation Drop-Off Sites:

Genia Johnson Dance Co.

3635 Boulevard Suite E. in Colonial Heights

D.A.M. Fine Carpentry

2010 Tomlynn Street in Richmond

ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers

4820 Lake Brook Dive Suite 100 in Glen Allen

Euro Haus Auto and Performance

2018 Tomlynn Street in Richmond

Connely's Tattooing

415 Boulevard in Colonial Heights

Supplies Needed:



Binders

Folders & paper

Notebooks

Calculators

Pencil cases

Art supplies

Lunch boxes & bookbags

Glue, scissors, tissues, & hand sanitizer

Pencils, pens, & highlighters

Cash/electronic donations are also welcome

Call or text 804-406-7431 or email Palletsalesvip.csagmail.com



