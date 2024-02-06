Watch Now
Missing Henrico man seen leaving senior living facility safely located

Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 14:20:39-05

UPDATE: Mr. Christian was safely located.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have asked for help finding a missing man who lives with dementia.

Lawrence Scott Christian, 64, of Henrico, was last seen Monday, February 5 around 7:48 p.m. leaving a senior living facility along the 12400 block of Gayton Road, near Ridgefield Parkway, according to Henrico Police.

"Surveillance cameras captured Mr. Christian walking towards the Heights Church parking lot," a Henrico Police spokesperson said.

Police described Christian as 6’1” tall and approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat and sweatpants.

He does tend to appear off balance when walking, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
