She was too sick to care for her lawn. Then CBS 6 showed up with some new friends to help.

Virginia woman receives heart-warming surprise
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jun 17, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Ms. Donna was so appreciative when Joi Fultz and a crew from Ruppert Landscape showed up at her Henrico home. The homeowner lives with health issues and hasn't been able to maintain her lawn. A chore made even more difficult after the death of her husband.

CBS 6 and Ruppert Landscape transform Virginia woman's lawn

"I don't come out. I have COPD and I don't move around very well," she told Joi. "Ever since my husband passed away, this is what has happened."

