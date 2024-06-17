She was too sick to care for her lawn. Then CBS 6 showed up with some new friends to help.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Ms. Donna was so appreciative when Joi Fultz and a crew from Ruppert Landscape showed up at her Henrico home. The homeowner lives with health issues and hasn't been able to maintain her lawn. A chore made even more difficult after the death of her husband.

CBS 6 and Ruppert Landscape transform Virginia woman's lawn

"I don't come out. I have COPD and I don't move around very well," she told Joi. "Ever since my husband passed away, this is what has happened."

Know someone who needs lawn help? Email photos and their story to the CBS 6 Newsroom.